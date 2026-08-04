10th Aero Gymnastics Asian tilt gets going in scenic Tagaytay

Amid the cool, captivating and renewing scenery of Tagaytay City, lively, dynamic and energetic action unfolds starting Wednesday, Aug. 4,with the colorful opening ceremony of the 10th Aero Gymnastics Asian Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

With the theme “Leap, Dance, One Asia,” close to 400 gymnasts from 12 countries are taking part in the three-day meet organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines led by president Cynthia Carrion and sanctioned by the Asian Gymnastics Union.

“We are all excited over the staging of this event, which promises to be an entertaining and dynamic festival symbolizing the harmony, unity and camaraderie that sports can achieve among our Asian aerobic gymnasts even in a competitive atmosphere,” Carrion said.

“That we are holding the championships in the beautiful city of Tagaytay and at the reconfigured Tagaytay CT Velodrome will be a unique and memorable experience for our participants and fans alike,” she added.

Last staged two years ago in Hanoi, Vietnam, the 2026 edition of the continental aero gymnastics showcase will be conducted at the world-class and UCI-certified velodrome, which was modified to accommodate three competition floors plus a 3,000-seat gallery for fans.

“We will have a VIP box for our honored guests where they will have a vantage view while the athletes perform and display their artistry and athleticism during the meet,” according to the gymnastics chief.

Taking a page from the country’s highly-successful staging 3rd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships last year, organizers have also come up with with a music video “One Asia, One Victory” for the competition also supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Tagaytay City government led by Mayor Brent Tolentino.

Carrion disclosed that winners will also get one-of-a-kind medals spotlighting the famed Taal Lake and Volcano, memorable mementoes of their accomplishments from the competition.

Cute mascots “Bughaw” and “Lila,” now wearing aerobic tights and leotards, have also been tapped to spice up the tournament and boost sports tourism in the picturesque and progressive city overlooking Taal Lake just a short drive south of Metro Manila.

On the other hand, “the 10th Aero Gymnastics Championships is another fine example of using the hosting of international hosting events to boost our top local tourist attractions like Tagaytay City,” noted PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

“While local tourists are already aware of its reputation as a great tourist destination, there are are still a lot of foreigners who may not know Tagaytay’s natural and man-made charms,” Gregorio, also the head of the National Sports Tourism Interagency Committee, said.

He cited the “People’s Park in the Sky,” with its beautiful and panoramic view of Taal Lake and the site of the Shrine of our Lady Mother of Fair Love, which is popular among local tourists, especially during weekends.

For those who enjoy bringing their own food and dining outdoors, the Tagaytay Picnic Grove is a family-friendly spot where they can see Taal Lake in all its glory while basking in lush surroundings, according to the PSC honcho.

“If our foreign participants feel chilly and want something hot, there is the Mahogany Beef Market nearby where they can have a steaming bowl of bulalo, our Filipino comfort food of beef and bone marrow soup,” he suggested.

“Tagaytay City nearly has everything a tourist can offer in a compact and cool location. We are certain that our athletes and officials will be leaving the country with fond memories of the place in spending their time there,” Gregorio said.