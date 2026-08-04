Maldia finishes second in Bangkok chess tilt

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Anthony Maldia showed some promise after placing second in the rapid Under-7 division of the 2nd Bangkok Summer International Chess Open in Bangkok, Thailand held recently.

The six-year-old woodpusher posted 5.5 points out of the possible seven in his maiden international tournament, finishing just half a point behind eventual winner Ian Jung of South Korea.

Thailand’s Nutpisit Suthiponpaisarn came in third with 5 points.

Maldia started the tournament with a draw with China’s Sha Qihao, before racking up victories over fellow Filipina Sophie Hillary Estavillo, Thailand’s Teerata Kasempsup and Korea’s Kim Kangbin.

He absorbed his lone defeat against Jung, but bounced back with back-to-back wins over Thais Suthiponpaisarn and Pryn Wantanakorn Vessawan to finish the tournament on a high note.

The tournament drew participants from Korea, Thailand, United States, China, Chinese Taipei, Myanmar, and the Philippines.