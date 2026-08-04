Nartatez order: Crush illegal gambling nationwide

By AARON RECUENCO

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has ordered police commanders down to the precinct and station levels to intensify community intelligence efforts against illegal gambling operations nationwide.

Aside from card and street gambling, police are also targeting online platforms.

“Illegal gambling breeds other crimes—from domestic violence to theft, robbery and even crimes against persons. And this is the reason why your PNP has been very aggressive in its campaign as manifested by our monthly accomplishment reports,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that information from residents remains one of the most effective tools in pinpointing gambling hubs that continue to operate across the country.

For July alone, police arrested 9,401 individuals and seized more than P3.2 million worth of bet money and gambling paraphernalia.

Nartatez emphasized the campaign is not confined to Metro Manila.

“Our operations are not only focused in Metro Manila. The same level of aggressive operations has been ongoing in municipalities and provinces, including far‑flung areas,” he said.

He added that illegal gambling is not merely a law enforcement concern, noting PNP crime data shows its link to other offenses.

Dismantling these operations, he said, will help improve peace and order in communities.