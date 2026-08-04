PTTF bolsters grassroots program with Intercollegiate, Interscholastic Challenge

The Philippine Table Tennis Federation is set to stage the 2026 Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge from August 28 to 30 at Home Court, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

Now in its fourth year, the tournament has steadily grown into one of the country’s premier competitions for student-athletes, featuring both collegiate and high school divisions as it continues to provide aspiring paddlers with a competitive platform before they move on to the next level.

Over the years, the tournament has attracted participation from schools competing in the UAAP, NCAA, UCAL, and CESAFI, as well as the National Academy of Sports, further establishing itself as one of the country’s leading grassroots table tennis competitions.

PTTF President Ting Ledesma said the tournament’s consistent growth has turned it into an event that schools and athletes now look forward to every year.

“We’re very proud of how the Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge has grown over the past four years,” Ledesma said. “What started as an opportunity to bring together the country’s best student-athletes has now become an annual tradition on the Philippine table tennis calendar.

“We’d also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Home Court for its unwavering support through the years. Their partnership has been instrumental in helping us sustain and elevate this tournament for our young athletes.”

Last year’s edition saw the University of Santo Tomas emerge as the most successful school after collecting seven gold medals, highlighted by the collegiate men’s singles championship of Eljey Tormis and the high school boys’ singles title of Jebb Datahan.

For PTTF Secretary-General Pong Ducanes, the tournament serves a much bigger purpose than determining champions.

“Our goal has always been to provide student-athletes with a platform where they can showcase their talents,” said Ducanes. “We hope this tournament opens doors for them to earn athletic scholarships through table tennis, whether in UAAP, NCAA, UCAL, or CESAFI schools.

“Beyond college, we also hope that many of these young players to eventually represent our national team in international competitions.”

The tournament continues to receive strong backing from longtime partners, with the support of the Huaching Foundation, the Philippine Sports Commission, Home Court Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Topcoms Marketing Inc., Mizuno Philippines, Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, and Best Options Assistance Inc., along with Dino Jalandoni, Bombit Silva, and Eric Ongkauco.

Huaching Foundation founder William Yap, whose organization has supported the event over the past several years, emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation of Filipino table tennis players.

“The future of Philippine table tennis begins with our youth, and we’re happy to continue supporting a tournament that gives them opportunities to compete, improve, and pursue their dreams,” Yap said.

“We look forward to seeing the tournament continue to grow for many more years.”