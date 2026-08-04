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Gunman kills woman, injures daughter in Makati; cops on hunt

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By JEAN FERNANDO

A 63‑year‑old woman was killed and her daughter wounded in a gun attack at the corner of Makati Avenue and Durban Street in Barangay Poblacion at 6:46 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

The victims were rushed to Makati Medical Center, where the mother was declared dead on arrival and the 26‑year‑old daughter remains confined with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the assailant, described as wearing a white shirt, maong shorts, and white shoes, fled on foot immediately after the attack.

Responding officers led by Col. Pedro A. Alagano Jr. secured the crime scene and launched a dragnet operation with nearby police units.

Authorities are conducting an extensive review of closed‑circuit television (CCTV) footage, including backtracking and forward‑tracking operations, to trace the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting.

The Southern Police District (SPD) has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to focus on evidence gathering, intelligence operations, case build‑up, and the manhunt for the gunman.

SPD director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco assured the victims’ family that all police resources are being mobilized to identify and arrest the suspect.

He also appealed to witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam recordings to coordinate with Makati police, stressing that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

 

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