Wong bags 2 titles in San Pablo juniors netfest

Francine Wong emerged as the tournament’s lone double champion, capturing the girls’ 14- and 16-and-under singles titles to headline the San Pablo City Juniors Age Group Championships at the 7 Lakes Tennis Club courts in Laguna last Sunday.

The Cagayan de Oro standout displayed grit and versatility in claiming her two crowns. She rallied from a set down to outlast Anica Palacio, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, in the girls’ 14-and-U finals before producing a far more dominant performance in the 16-and-U championship, overpowering Claire Alcala, 6-3, 6-0.

Wong’s two-title sweep highlighted the four-division Group 2 tournament, which kicked off the Luzon swing of the nationwide Palawan Junior Series after the successful staging of the Mindanao and Visayas swings.

Rafael Monte de Ramos likewise turned in an impressive campaign, ruling the boys’ 18-and-U division after conceding only seven games in his first three matches before blanking Bien Tulop, 6-0, 6-0, in the championship match.

The Lipa City, Batangas ace, however, fell short of a second singles title after retiring while trailing Aljhon Rombawon, 7-5, 4-0, in the boys’ 16-and-U semifinals.

Rombawon went on to complete his own comeback story, recovering from a set down to defeat Nicholas Andal, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, for the crown. Monte de Ramos, however, shared the tournament MVP honors with Wong.

Joining them atop the winners’ podium were Lance Recto, Djokovic Garcia, Eilythia Comia and Jasmine Sardona, who also captured singles titles in their respective divisions of the ranking tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis and supported by ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies.

The fifth-ranked Recto pulled off the biggest upset in the boys’ 12-and-U class, rallying past top seed Harrow Liam, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the finals. His title run also featured victories over No. 2 Raven Licayan, 6-3, 6-7(6), 10-4, in the quarterfinals and third seed Rafael Cablitas, 0-6, 6-1, 6-0, in the semis.

Garcia, seeded No. 2, likewise upset top seed Jfsky Berille, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0, to secure the boys’ 14-and-U championship, while top seed Comia dominated Misty May Principe, 6-2, 6-1, for the girls’ 12-and-U title. Sardona claimed the girls’ 18-and-U crown after Elyce Yulpco retired with the score at 1-0.

Wong narrowly missed a third title as Palacio and Beatrice Sicangco edged Wong and Danelei Caday, 8-7(7), in a thrilling girls’ 14-and-U doubles final.

Palacio, however, still completed a doubles sweep by teaming up with Yulpco to rout Agatha Asistio and Sardona, 8-1, for the girls’ 18-and-U title. In the boys’ doubles, Monte de Ramos and Tulop outlasted Andal and Rombawon, 8-7(2), in the 18-and-U finals, while Garcia and Licayan defeated Drake Garcia and Recto, 8-2, to rule the boys’ 14-and-U division.

The Luzon leg resumes with the Mayor Edwin Olivarez Championships on Aug. 6-12 in Sucat, Parañaque before concluding with the Gentry Juniors on Aug. 20-30 at the Colegio de San Agustin Tennis Stadium in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, culminating with the Gentry Open featuring many of the country’s top-ranked players.

For details and registration, contact tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.