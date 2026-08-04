‘Masarap ang feeling’: Rain or Shine’s Nocum, Tiongson join Gilas Asiad pool

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum and Caelan Tiongson are part of the Gilas Pilipinas players’ long list which the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas submitted to the Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Nocum and Tiongson were already informed of their inclusion through ROS assistant coach Caloy Garcia although the 6-foot-1 guard is aware that nothing has been cast in stone just yet.

“Kinausap kami ni coach Caloy Garcia parang kasama lang kami sa list kaming dalawa ni Caelan,” said Nocum.

“Masarap sa feeling ang daming magagaling dito sa PBA na mas matagal pa sa akin, mas talented, mas malaki pero kasama ako sa list. Kung pagbibigyan naman ng chance subukan natin,” he added.

Nocum and Tiongson were the newest names revealed to be part of the long list joining the likes of Brandon Bates and Sedrick Barefield, who were earlier revealed by SBP executive director Erika Dy.

Of course, they are joined by the Gilas mainstays who are seeing action in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

Dy, however, confirmed that some players are already out of the lineup for continental showpiece – among which are AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos and Kevin Quiambao due to their responsibilities to their mother clubs in the Japan B. League and Korean Basketball League.

Their absence should clear out some spots former PBA players named in the long list to crack the Final 12 for the Asian Games.