Told you so: Eala caps ‘marvelous’ run at DC

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala pulled off the biggest victory of her career, rallying past world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, to capture the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open title in Washington D.C. early Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The 21-year-old tennis star weathered a rain delay and outlasted the 2019 champion to secure her maiden WTA Tour singles title, making history as the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour championship.

The victory also marked Eala’s seventh win over a Top 10 opponent this season and served as sweet redemption after falling to Pegula in the semifinals of last year’s Miami Open.

Eala came into the match trailing by a set, 4-6, 2-1, after intermittent showers on Monday, Aug. 3, forced the match to continue the following day.

The break appeared to work in her favor as she returned with renewed energy, matching Pegula shot for shot before breaking the American’s serve in the pivotal 10th game to take the second set and force a decider.

Buoyed by the second-set comeback and the energy of the crowd, Eala seized control of the decider by overpowering Pegula with relentless baseline hitting.

A wide two-handed backhand from Pegula on championship point handed Eala the title, prompting the Filipina to collapse to her knees as history sank in.