Sports

Alas Girls brace for long haul, tough challenge in Chile

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy (standing, fifth from left) sends off the Alas Pilipinas Girls U17 team—(from left, standing) Irish May Mahinay, Nadeth Faye, Jhenica Sadia, Sharina Rhyza Lleses, Jello Andrea Mauricio, Megan Yesha Hernandez, Xyz Ellen Rayco, Cristina Madele Gale, Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Frances Dianne Ramos and Caera Celis and (seated, from left) Princess Khaira Manzano, Taj Arkhea Teves, Resty Jane Olaguir, Asst Coach Oliver Balse, team manager Karl Chan, assistant coach Wynnette Bernardo and physical therapist Hannah De Luna. (PSC)

Managing fatigue and fast recovery will be among the first challenges for the Alas Pilipinas Girls in the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship as they embark on a grueling 32-hour flight from Manila to Chile.

Megan Yesha Hernandez of the University of Santo Tomas, National University’s Xyz Ellen Rayco, Sharina Rhyza Lleses of King’s Montessori School, Cristina Madela Gale of Bacolod Tay Tung, and Caera Celis of St. John’s Institute Bacolod City led the squad that departed Monday for the 24-nation championship set August 6 to 16.

Coach Edwin Leyva sees positives in the long flight, pointing to the chance for the girls to bond and reset before the grind begins.

“Hopefully with the long flight medyo makabawi-bawi sa bonding yung players,” Leyva said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for this, but we did our best in the short time we had, and I believe in this team. We have good players, and we are confident we can do better than our last tournament.”

Leyva, who guided the Philippine team to fifth place in the Asian Volleyball Confederation U16 Women’s Championship to earn a slot in the world meet, appealed for strong support from home.

“We hope the country would support us, pray for us,” Leyva said. “Kami naman we’ll give our best and put up a good fight for the country.”

Featuring players from top programs, Alas Pilipinas—backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Asics—also has Resty Jane Olaguir and Jhenica Sadia of Ateneo, Taj Arkhea Teves of UST, Nadeth Faye Herbon of Leyte National High School, and Jello Andrea Mauricio of San Felipe Neri Catholic School.

World No. 25 Philippines, which also boasts Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Irish May Mahinay, Princess Khaira Manzano, and Frances Dianne Ramos of NU, is in Pool B with top-ranked China, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia, and Venezuela.

Host Chile banners Pool A with Czechia, Egypt, Thailand, Turkiye, and the US. World No. 2 Japan heads Pool C, which has Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Spain, and Poland. Third-ranked Italy anchors Pool D with Korea, Algeria, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Chinese Taipei.

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