PH booters in mission impossible against unbeaten Thais

Games Tuesday

(New Clark City Stadium, Capas, Tarlac)

9 p.m. – Philippines vs Thailand

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine men’s national football team is coming off an inspiring 4-1 win over Laos last week.

Even then, the Nationals need to play extraordinarily on both ends if they ought to have a chance to go toe-to-toe against Thailand, a team known for its “armada offensive,” when they clash on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Yes, the Nationals will have the crowd support, of course, but they need more sharpness from Cole Mrowka, last game’s Player of the Match, Jarvey Gayoso, John Lucero, and Daisuke Sato to survive the still unbeaten Thais.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat said the win was reinvigorating but they need to focus on the task ahead to sustain their winning drive.

“Most importantly, I am happy that we changed our fortunes,” said Cuadrat. “Until this match, we had been very unfortunate during several important moments.

“The victory is a good reward for the squad, and we must now focus on our next match,” he added.

A defeat could be fatal for the Nationals since only the top two squads will advance to the semis.

Seven-time champion Thailand leads the group standings with a 2-0 mark followed by Malaysia (2-1). The Nationals are tied with Myanmar at 1-1.