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Cebu Archbishop hails Eala as role model

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alexandra Eala (AP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Alex Eala’s impact is now extending beyond the tennis court, with her rapid rise inspiring not only sports fans but also religious leaders who regard her as a role model for the country’s youth.

Among them is Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy, who urged young Filipinos to value character over trophies and fame, citing Eala as an example of humility, perseverance and gratitude despite her growing success on the international stage.

“My dear young people, dream big, work hard, and never stop learning. But above all, build a beautiful character,” Uy said in a pastoral reflection.

“Trophies will one day gather dust, records will eventually be broken, and fame will fade,” he added. “But humility, kindness, honesty, perseverance, and faith will continue to touch lives for generations.”

Uy’s message came at a time when incidents of school violence have become increasingly prevalent across the country, underscoring his call for Filipinos to prioritize character and compassion.

“This is exactly what every young Filipino is called to do. Success is a blessing, but a life that inspires others to become better is an even greater blessing,” he said.

“If more Filipinos choose this path, I truly believe that the future of our nation will be brighter, stronger, and filled with God’s blessings,” he added.

 

 

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