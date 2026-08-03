33-year neck tumor removed for free under Manila’s health program

By Diann Calucin

A 73-year-old woman has finally been relieved of a neck tumor she endured for more than three decades after undergoing a successful operation through a free surgery program initiated by a city councilor.

Ramona Trinidad, 73, expressed deep gratitude after the tumor, which had been on her neck for about 33 years, was successfully removed.

The procedure was made possible through the free surgery program of Joaquin Domagoso, in coordination with doctors and medical staff of the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center.

Trinidad also personally thanked Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, saying the operation gave her a renewed sense of life and hope.

She recalled that she was first noticed during a rice distribution activity, which eventually led to her inclusion in the program.

“Buti po nakita niya ako noong magbigayan ng bigas. Akala ko joke lang po ’yung sinabi niya sa akin. Pagdating ng hapon, tinawagan na ako ng staff ninyo. Ang feeling ko po normal na tao na ulit ako,” Trinidad said.

“Magpasalamat ka sa Diyos,” the mayor told her in response.

City officials said the program aims to provide free surgical services to residents who cannot afford medical procedures, particularly those suffering from long-term conditions.

The successful operation highlighted the city government’s continuing efforts to expand access to healthcare and deliver essential services to underserved communities.