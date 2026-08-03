HeadlinesNews

33-year neck tumor removed for free under Manila’s health program

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso speaks with 73-year-old beneficiary Ramona Trinidad after her successful surgery under the city’s free operation program. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

By Diann Calucin

A 73-year-old woman has finally been relieved of a neck tumor she endured for more than three decades after undergoing a successful operation through a free surgery program initiated by a city councilor.

Ramona Trinidad, 73, expressed deep gratitude after the tumor, which had been on her neck for about 33 years, was successfully removed.

The procedure was made possible through the free surgery program of Joaquin Domagoso, in coordination with doctors and medical staff of the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center.

Trinidad also personally thanked Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, saying the operation gave her a renewed sense of life and hope.

She recalled that she was first noticed during a rice distribution activity, which eventually led to her inclusion in the program.

“Buti po nakita niya ako noong magbigayan ng bigas. Akala ko joke lang po ’yung sinabi niya sa akin. Pagdating ng hapon, tinawagan na ako ng staff ninyo. Ang feeling ko po normal na tao na ulit ako,” Trinidad said.

“Magpasalamat ka sa Diyos,” the mayor told her in response.

City officials said the program aims to provide free surgical services to residents who cannot afford medical procedures, particularly those suffering from long-term conditions.

The successful operation highlighted the city government’s continuing efforts to expand access to healthcare and deliver essential services to underserved communities.

Antonio Banderas quits smoking after heart attack
Japan begins mammoth task of reorganizing Tokyo Games
Rody eyes enhanced relations with Japan
Tempo 08 December 2019, Sunday issue
JBC nominates De Castro, Peralta, Bersamin as CJ
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Crushed dreams: Student dies in Laguna road crash
Next Article 9 rescued as boat enroute to outreach program sinks

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

9 rescued as boat enroute to outreach program sinks
Headlines News
Crushed dreams: Student dies in Laguna road crash
Headlines News
Fans hopeful Alex Eala could conjure another magical come-from-behind win
Headlines Sports
OVP defense disputes COA record on ₱125-M spending
Headlines News