Crushed dreams: Student dies in Laguna road crash

By Danny Estacio

PILA, Laguna – A 12‑year‑old student died after being pinned by a passenger jeepney in Pila, Laguna, on Friday, July 31.

Police identified the victim as Alexis Miguel Quiozon of Calauan, Laguna.

Investigators said the boy was waiting for a ride home when an oncoming jeepney lost its brakes and rammed him. The victim was dragged and pinned against the wall of a house, dying on the spot.

The house owner told police that the driver admitted his vehicle suddenly lost its brakes.

The driver was taken into custody by the Pila Municipal Police Station and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and property damage.

Authorities are examining the jeepney’s mechanical condition to determine possible negligence.