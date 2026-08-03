Police probe knife attack threats vs Muntinlupa students

By Jonathan Hicap

Authorities are investigating the identity of an Instagram user who threatened to stab two Grade 7 students of Muntinlupa Business High School (MBHS) in Barangay Buli.

The case began when parent Juliet De Jesus Lopena posted on Facebook a screenshot of a message from “Brent” warning an MBHS student and her classmate to “get ready on Monday,” Aug. 3.

Police said the message contained profanities and explicit threats.

Investigators coordinated with the MBHS Guidance Office, which confirmed that the school administration was aware of the online post and had already implemented precautionary measures.

Police also assured intensified visibility and foot patrols around the campus to safeguard students and staff.

The Instagram account used in the threats has since become inaccessible.

The student and her grandmother told police they do not know the person behind the message. Based on initial findings, no untoward incident occurred on the date mentioned.

To advance the probe, Muntinlupa police will seek assistance from the Philippine National Police Anti‑Cybercrime Group in tracing the identity of the account holder.