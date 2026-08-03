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Trauma counselors deployed over Las Piñas school stabbing

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Policemen secure the area where a 13‑year‑old student was fatally stabbed by his classmate inside Las Piñas National High School on July 31. (Photo from Facebook)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Department of Education has deployed a trauma counseling team for affected learners and staff following the death of a 13-year-old high school student who was stabbed dead by his classmate inside a school in Las Piñas City on Friday, July 31.

At the same time, DepEd committed support to the family of the victim and cooperation with law enforcement and investigating agencies.

“The Department of Education mourns the heartbreaking loss of our learner at Las Piñas National High School Main. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community,” the statement read.

“Schools must be safe sanctuaries. Violence on our campus is unacceptable and demands accountability and collective action,” it added.

On the part of the Philippine National Police (PNP), its chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr, said they will be helping with the DepEd in crafting measures that will focus on holistic approach to address the issue of school violence to protect all the learners and teachers.

“We have our coordination, we have our plan, and we are hopeful that we will be able to address this problem to improve the situation, especially on matters involving minors and children in and out of schools,” said Nartatez.

Police earlier vowed to extend full assistance to the DepEd, including police visibility in schools and deploying guidance counselors from the PNP’s Women and Children Protection Desk.

The PNP also helped in crafting the security and safety protocol during violent incidents and other emergency situations in schools.

DepEd, for its part, said they will continue to strengthen partnerships and coordination with other government agencies and stakeholders.

“Protecting our youth requires a united effort among schools, families, communities, and law enforcement. We remain relentless in our commitment to restore and uphold our schools as safe spaces for every child,” The DepEd statement read.

 

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