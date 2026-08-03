Pickup truck hits boy playing in rain in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 12‑year‑old boy was injured after being struck and dragged several meters by a company service pickup truck inside a church parking lot in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Quezon City, on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1.

The Grade 7 student had been playing in the rain with other children when the vehicle entered the church gate and hit him.

CCTV footage showed the boy lying on the ground before the pickup’s left front tire rolled over and pushed him forward.

A child witness immediately rushed to the victim and signaled the driver to stop.

The driver then reversed, stepped out to help the boy stand, moved him aside, and left the scene.

Despite his injuries, the boy managed to walk home before his family brought him to a hospital, where he was treated for wounds on his arm and other parts of his body.

His brother, Yoyoy Santos, condemned the driver’s actions, saying he should have stayed to render aid.

Barangay officials traced the vehicle to MIESCOR Builders Inc., which said it is conducting an internal probe, coordinating with authorities, and extending assistance to the family.

Police later located the driver, who surrendered Sunday and gave his statement.

The Land Transportation Office has issued a show‑cause order against the driver and the vehicle owner.

Police said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and abandonment may be filed.