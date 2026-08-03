DOLE: Work permits needed for kids in online content creation

By Aaron Recuenco

Children under 15 who engage in vlogging and social media content creation must secure working child permits from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to avoid legal complications and ensure their welfare.

DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino explained that Republic Act No. 9231 generally prohibits children below 15 from working, but the rise of digital platforms has expanded the scope of “public entertainment” to include online content.

To address this, DOLE issued Labor Advisory No. 12, series of 2026, signed on July 31, which clarifies that the same rules applied to children in television, theater, and advertisements now extend to vlogs, streaming platforms, podcasts, and other digital media.

The advisory underscores that children appearing in or producing online content fall under the category of “public entertainment or information,” which covers artistic and cultural performances distributed through both traditional and digital channels.

Parents or guardians are mandated to secure permits and ensure compliance with RA 9231, while employers and responsible parties must observe safeguards such as limits on working hours, restrictions on certain advertisements, and measures protecting access to education and health.

“The advisory reinforces the continuing efforts to strengthen the protection and welfare of children by ensuring that those who participate in media and online content do so under conditions that safeguard their rights, education, health, and overall well-being,” DOLE stated.