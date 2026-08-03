Senior dies while cleaning deep well in Cagayan

By Freddie Lazaro

A 64-year-old man died while cleaning a deep well in Barangay Plaza, Aparri West, Aparri, Cagayan on Saturday.

Investigation said the victim reportedly lost consciousness while cleaning the well. His son and son-in-law entered the well to rescue him but they were also trapped.

Authorities rescued the victim’s son and son-in-law. However, the victim could not be revived.

Police suspect the victim may have lost consciousness due to lack of oxygen.

Initial reports from rescuers said that they survived the incident. Authorities later on said that the victim died despite efforts to save him.

Police said the victim and his family provide deep well cleaning services in Aparri.

Authorities have yet to disclose the exact cause of death and reminded the public to observe proper safety precautions when working in confined spaces, including ensuring adequate ventilation and using appropriate protective equipment.