Alas Women miss SEA V.Cup podium, absorb four-set loss to Indonesia

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alas Pilipinas dropped its third straight game after bowing to Indonesia, 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 16-25, in the 2026 Women’s SEA V. Cup’s first leg at the Dong Anh Gymnasium in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Aug. 2.

Similar to their last two games, the Nationals, powered by Niña Ytang, Alyssa Solomon, and Bella Belen, put on a whale of a fight, engaging the Indons in a furious exchange especially in the opening set which they won.

But their celebration was short lived as the Indons, regrouped and intensified both their offense and defense to control the next three frames and prevail.

The Nationals will go home as the only team without a win with the Asian Games just around the corner.

The last time that the country went empty-handed was also in Vietnam three years ago.

Despite missing out the podium, Solomon brought the Nationals on the spotlight after claiming the Best Opposite Spiker plum.

Indonesia, on the other hand, clinched the bronze honors with Maradanti Namira Tegariani earning the Best Middle Blocker nod.

Ytang delivered a breakout game for the Taka Minowa-mentored crew with 14 points on 11 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while Solomon and Belen chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Eya Laure, Dell Palomata, and Fifi Sharma combined for 18 points in a losing cause for the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the formidable Thailand made quick work of Vietnam, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14, to keep its record pristine and capture the 1st leg of the annual tournament.

With all teams set for a three-day break, the Philippines will look to finally break into the win column when it faces host Thailand on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Chiang Mai Sports Complex.