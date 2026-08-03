SportsTennis

Venus Williams’ singles skid reaches 15 after rain-delayed Toronto loss

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Venus Williams plays a return against Kamilla Rakhimova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

TORONTO (AP) — Kamilla Rakhimova beat Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-1, in a rain-delayed match Sunday, Aug. 2, to kick off the National Bank Open women’s main draw.

Granted a singles wild-card entry at the WTA 1000 event, the 46-year-old Williams has lost 12 straight matches dating to July 2025.

“We play outside … you can’t control the weather,” Williams said. “But the fans were amazing. They were with me right in every point — that was fantastic. I was just fighting to put the ball on the court.”

The 24-year-old Rakhimova is from Uzbekistan. She’s ranked 82nd in the world.

“Playing Venus is not an everyday experience,” Rakhimova said. “I’m very glad to actually get a chance to play against her. I was looking forward to that match. I knew it was going to be a center-court match. I was trying to enjoy my time on it, no matter what the result.”

Maroons get big games from ‘bigs’ to trip Tamaraws
PBA: SMB boss eyes Grand Slam
Ginebra, Meralco cagers recharge
Two-under 71 sends Chabon to solo 3rd
Yuka Saso, other young guns eye more major success
Share This Article
Previous Article Kuwaki wins Women’s British Open; Thorbjornsen breaks through in Detroit

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kuwaki wins Women’s British Open; Thorbjornsen breaks through in Detroit
golf Sports
ROS stretches streak to four; Magnolia stuns Ginebra in ‘Clasico’
Basketball PBA Sports
Vitidsarn, Sonna crowned inaugural Philippine International Challenge singles champions
Badminton Sports
Toni Fowler ipinatanggal ang breast implants matapos ang 10 taon: ‘Ang gaan-gaan na’
Entertainment