ROS stretches streak to four; Magnolia stuns Ginebra in ‘Clasico’

BY REYNALD MAGALLON

Aaron Fuller bounced back from a lackluster performance the last time out to lift Rain or Shine to an 85-83 revenge win over Meralco in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The import bucked another slow start and came alive in the second half, firing 18 of his 25 points – including the go-ahead layup to help his team avenge its 122-114 loss against the Bolts in the first round.

ROS also picked up its fourth straight win to improve to a 4-2 record.

With the game tied 83-all, Adrian Nocum found Fuller on the fastbreak to put ROS up, 85-83, before dodging two huge bullets in the waning seconds after Bong Quinto missed two free throws with 2.5 seconds left.

Fuller added 13 points, two steals and a block although he had to overcome a poor 2-of-10 clip in the first half and nine turnovers. Deo Cuajao provided support with 12 while Jhonard Clarito and Caelan Tiongson had 11 apiece.

After exploding for a career-high 31 points last game, Nocum was limited to just six points although he continued to orchestrate the attack for ROS with eight assists.

Meanwhile, Zavier Lucero came out firing in the first half and set the tone for Magnolia’s dominant 88-73 win over Barangay Ginebra in first of their two “Manila Clasico” matchups.

Lucero fired 22 of his 24 points through the first two quarters as the Hotshots seized control with a double-digit spread and then kept the Kings the rest of the way to pick up their second win after an alarming 1-3 start to the conference.

Magnolia is now tied with Blackwater and Ginebra at the third to fifth spots of the Group B standings.

Magnolia took a 53-43 lead at the half and then slowly but surely padded the lead, reaching its highest at 20, 81-61, early in the final frame.

The Kings hardly had the chance to make a run to at least threaten the Hotshots, who limited Ginebra import Riley Grigsby to just 15 points, and RJ Abarrientos, who had a conference-high last game, to just six points.

For Magnolia’s part, import KJ Buffen had his way with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Ian Sangalang added 16. Lucero also collared 10 boards to go with two steals and a block to complete his stellar night.