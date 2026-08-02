HeadlinesNews

Cop, bizman held for cigarette smuggling

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The seized smuggled cigarettes. (Photo via Liza Jocson)

By Liza Jocson

A police officer based in Zamboanga City and a businessman were arrested in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte, on Friday, July 31, for allegedly transporting smuggled cigarettes worth ₱1.8 million.

The suspects were identified as “Aziz,” a 36‑year‑old businessman, and a 34‑year‑old patrolman.

Investigators said a white van carrying the suspects and the contraband was flagged down at a border control point in Barangay Gatas at around 10 p.m.

Instead of stopping, the suspects sped away to evade arrest but were intercepted during a pursuit operation.

Recovered from the van were 1,630 reams of imported cigarettes valued at ₱1.8 million, according to an inventory conducted by the Bureau of Customs. Police also found a 9mm pistol in the possession of the businessman.

The suspects were taken to the Kalawit Municipal Police Station for disposition, while the seized items were turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

PBA: Beermen, Aces in grudge rematch
Peace in PH is Rody’s wish this Christmas
1,820 children reunited after border split
Rody invokes Mutual Defense Treaty with US
Petron starts 3-peat bid against Generika as PSL GP gets going
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Barangay captain surrenders after being tagged in Bulacan teacher’s killing

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Barangay captain surrenders after being tagged in Bulacan teacher’s killing
Headlines News
Rabin Angeles, Angela Muji grow closer as hit show ‘Dating Alys Perez’ continues to win fans
Entertainment
PWD mauled for harassing Grade 3 girl in QC
Headlines News
Villabrille and Padiz settle for bronze in PH Int’l Challenge men’s doubles
Headlines Sports