Cop, bizman held for cigarette smuggling

By Liza Jocson

A police officer based in Zamboanga City and a businessman were arrested in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte, on Friday, July 31, for allegedly transporting smuggled cigarettes worth ₱1.8 million.

The suspects were identified as “Aziz,” a 36‑year‑old businessman, and a 34‑year‑old patrolman.

Investigators said a white van carrying the suspects and the contraband was flagged down at a border control point in Barangay Gatas at around 10 p.m.

Instead of stopping, the suspects sped away to evade arrest but were intercepted during a pursuit operation.

Recovered from the van were 1,630 reams of imported cigarettes valued at ₱1.8 million, according to an inventory conducted by the Bureau of Customs. Police also found a 9mm pistol in the possession of the businessman.

The suspects were taken to the Kalawit Municipal Police Station for disposition, while the seized items were turned over to the Bureau of Customs.