PH women’s lacrosse team finishes 10th in maiden worlds appearance

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine women’s lacrosse team settled for 10th place overall after absorbing a 9-10 overtime loss to Argentina in the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan over the weekend.

Boosted by a 12-4 victory over Wales a day earlier, the Nationals tried to assert their dominance anew, engaging the Argentines in a neck-and-neck affair, but it was the latter who made the right play when it mattered most.

For the win, the Argentines wound up 9th in the event won by the United States, which dismantled Canada, 16-4, in their all-North Americans to cap its perfect run – the fifth time it won the championship.

Steph Lazo led the Nationals’ offense but her brilliance was overshadowed by Emilia DiLiberto, who scored four times, including the marginal goal .

Lazo finished with three goals, while Caroline Roxas, Ria Lagdameo, Abby Manalang, Kalena Johnson, and Annika Bennett contributed one goal each. Abigail Beattie also shone with five saves.

Also shining for the Argentines were Gretta White and Duarte, who found the net twice.

Despite the defeat, PH head coach Shannon Nee was satisfied with their showing considering it was the team’s first time to play in the event of this magnitude,

“With close matches against the host country Japan and the overtime loss to Argentina, we have just tapped into what this team can accomplish,” said Nee. “Our young ones played fearlessly and our veterans showed leadership in difficult moments.”

Prior to their 10th-place run, the Philippines posted a 2-3 win-loss record in group stage and classification round. It became the second best Asian team in the quadrennial meet just behind 7th Japan (3-3) and ahead of 15th Chinese Taipei (1-4).