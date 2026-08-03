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Two fishermen killed, one injured in Pangasinan blast

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Liezel Basa-Inigo

Two fishermen were killed while another was injured in an explosion while fishing off Barangay Tambobong, Dasol, Pangasinan, on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Police said two witnesses heard a loud blast and later found the three fishermen wounded in the water at around 3:30 p.m.

They were rushed to the Dasol Community Hospital, where two were declared dead. The third victim remains under treatment.

Initial investigation indicated that the victims were allegedly using improvised dynamite to catch fish.

A follow‑up investigation is ongoing.

 

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