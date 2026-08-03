9 rescued as boat enroute to outreach program sinks

By Liza Jocson

Seven passengers and two crew members of a motor banca were rescued after their boat sank in the sea of Zamboanga City on Sunday, Aug. 2.

FB Haikar was among a convoy of four boats carrying a group of teachers, reservists from the Philippine Air Force, and volunteers to Pasilmanta Island for a feeding program.

The boats departed Barangay Manicahan, a coastal barangay in Zamboanga City, and were on their way to Pasilmanta Island when one of the boats capsized.

The Coast Guard Station in Barangay Sangali, Zamboanga City deployed the AB-263 to rescue passengers and crew at around 8 a.m.

Rescuers said that all passengers and crew were rescued by the MBCA Meriku, a motor banca, which was in the area.

They were brought to Pasilmanta Island to proceed with their outreach activity.