Win elected as Senate President; Sotto as SP Pro Tempore

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was formally elected as Senate President after securing the support of 13 senators during the Special Session convened by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, June 17.

Among those who completed the decisive 13 votes were Senators Joel Villanueva and Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Alongside this development, the majority bloc also chose Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as Senate President Pro Tempore.

Sotto, who previously served as Senate President, returns to a key leadership role after being ousted by a coalition of 13 senators led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Before the session opened, Cayetano publicly conceded the Senate presidency through a Facebook post, clearing the way for the new leadership.

Meanwhile, Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri formally took his oath as Senate Majority Leader.

The new majority bloc includes Senators Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Erwin Tulfo, and Raffy Tulfo.