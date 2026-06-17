Alan steps down as Senate President

By Dhel Nazario

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has formally accepted the end of his tenure as Senate President, stressing that his decision was rooted in principle and his pursuit of accountability in government spending.

In a Facebook post ahead of the Senate’s special session on Wednesday, June 17, Cayetano said he never viewed the position as a prize to be held, but as a responsibility carried in service.

He explained that the leadership struggle was tied to his efforts to uncover alleged irregularities in flood-control projects, which he claimed some sectors sought to conceal.

“This was never about the Senate presidency. From the very beginning it was about the truth — the truth about the flood-control funds,” Cayetano declared.

While acknowledging that the opposing bloc had secured enough votes to elect new leadership, Cayetano maintained that the June 3 session that initiated the transition lacked the constitutionally required quorum.

He noted that the matter remains before the Supreme Court but emphasized he would respect any leadership vote conducted with proper quorum.

Cayetano also raised concerns over what he described as executive interference in the Senate’s affairs, warning that the chamber’s independence must be safeguarded.

“The deeper concern was never the count alone. It was the hand that reached into this chamber from outside it,” he said, referring to alleged involvement by Malacañang.

Despite stepping down, Cayetano vowed to continue championing issues such as rising rice prices, wages, electricity costs, and corruption.

He pledged support for legislation aiding earthquake-hit communities in Mindanao and reminded the public that while offices and titles are temporary, the right to truth is permanent.

“I may leave the position of SP, but I am honored to still be your PS — your Public Servant,” he concluded.