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Cantela, Mendoza reign in age-group chess tilt in Olongapo City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Jemaicah Yap Mendoza

Oscar Joseph Cantela and Jemaica Yap Mendoza threaded through the proverbial eye of the needle to rule the standard event of the premier boys and girls Under-20 divisions of the National Age Group Chess Championships at the SMX Convention Center in Olongapo City.

Cantela, a native of General Trias, Cavite, drew with Mar Aviel Carredo in the eighth and final round and then edged Rigil Kent Pahamtang and Vince Duane Pascual in the tiebreak to claim the title.

All three finished with 6.5 points apiece.

Mendoza, a World Youth U14 bronze winner in Durren, Albania last year, likewise took the title in her class via tiebreak after ending up tied on top with Kate Nicole Ordiza, whom he split the point in the fifth and last round.

For their feats, Cantela and Mendoza will represent the country in the ASEAN+ Age Group Championships set Aug. 7 to 17 in Singapore.

Also earning spots in the Singapore tilt were Phil Martin Casiguran (U18 boys), Darren dela Cruz (U18 girls), Keith Adriane Ilar (U16B), Celine Santillan (U16G), Marquis Angelo Malorca (U14B) and Mary Angelo Bacojo (U14G).

Other category winners in this event made possible through the initiative of Olongapo City’s head of youth and sports David Bayarong and Joel Villanueva were Marcus Jacutina (U12B), Khana Ventolero (U12G), Navi Icalina (U10B), Empress Anika Caole (U10G), Bruce Wren Tatad (U8B) and Jodiel Chloe Banawa (U8G).

Rapid and blitz events of this tournament organized by the NCFP and backed by the PSC and POC were being done at press time.

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