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Mysterious object blows up in rider’s hands

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A motorcycle rider undergoes treatment at a Manila hospital after a mysterious object exploded in his hands near Sta. Ana Market. (Photo courtesy of Manila Police District)

By DIANN CALUCIN

A man was injured Monday night, Aug. 3, when an object he had picked up outside his home exploded in his hands as he sat on his motorcycle near Sta. Ana Market in Manila.

Police identified the victim as Dominic Garcia, 34, of Barangay 889, Sta. Ana.

Initial investigation showed Garcia and his live‑in partner arrived around 6 p.m. on Pedro Gil Street, Barangay 879, and stopped at a barbecue stall.

Garcia briefly went to a nearby stall before returning to their motorcycle.

While seated, he pulled an unidentified object from the motorcycle’s front compartment and began inspecting it.

Moments later, it exploded, injuring his hands and abdomen.

Bystanders, including tricycle drivers and his partner, rushed him to a hospital.

The Manila Police District said Garcia remains conscious and responsive but is scheduled for surgery.

Garcia told investigators he had earlier picked up the object outside their residence.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine its nature and the circumstances behind the explosion.

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