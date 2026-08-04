2 robbery suspects shot during drug dispute in Makati

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

Two men allegedly linked to a series of robberies and hold‑up incidents were shot and wounded by two other suspects during an alleged dispute over illegal drug proceeds in Makati City on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Hiwaga Street in Barangay Olympia.

Investigators believe the clash stemmed from a quarrel over the division of illegal drug profits.

The victims, identified only as “Christian,” 26, and “Khen,” 23, each sustained gunshot wounds to the right arm. Both are in stable condition at Makati Medical Center.

Authorities said the suspects, “Rudy,” 34, and “Teejay,” 31, were also linked to robbery and hold‑up cases across Metro Manila.

Recovered at the scene were a black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle, a SWAT‑marked tactical vest, spray paint cans, and bloodied clothing.

A 9mm pistol and a .45-caliber pistol were later found along the suspects’ escape route.

Police also seized a blue‑black Honda Click motorcycle believed to be the getaway vehicle, along with clothing and other items tied to the crime.

Makati police chief Col. Pedro Alagano Jr. led the pursuit that tracked the suspects to Tramo Street, Barangay 64, Pasay City.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco said intelligence operations are underway to locate and arrest the suspects.