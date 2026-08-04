Cosio delivers in international debut, barges into round of 32

Axl Cosio made a memorable international debut, advancing to the Round of 32 of the boys’ U19 singles after a commanding 21-12, 21-15 victory over Maldives’ Mohamed Aydhin Anwar in the inaugural Philippine Junior International Series, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Tuesday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong.

The 15-year-old showed no signs of nerves in his first international tournament, controlling both games with a composed and disciplined performance to secure his spot in the next round of the event, which is backed by Yonex, Sunrise, Smart, Gameville Central Park, Cignal, mWell, MVP Sports Foundation, Maynilad, Jollibee, Milksha, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, PLDT, TELESCOOP, and Uratex.

“Masaya po kasi hindi ko po ini-expect na mananalo po ako ngayon, kasi ang ini-expect ko lang po ay kukuha lang po ako ng experience. Hindi ko akalain na aabot ako sa Round of 32, kaya masaya po,” said the upstart from Imus, Cavite, who also dominated his qualifying match, 21-12, 21-12, against Faith Haiden Penaflor earlier in the morning.

Cosio also expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Badminton Association for hosting a high-level international tournament that attracted athletes from 16 countries.

“For me, sobrang importante po kasi ito po ‘yung nag-o-open up sa mga players na magkaroon ng bigger opportunities. Gaya po sa ‘min, sa ‘kin, mas nagkaroon po ako ng confidence sa laro ko,” shared the student-athlete from General Emilio Aguinaldo National High School.

Cosio will next face Malaysia’s Liew Tian Hao, who defeated the Philippines’ Wijel Albo, 21-16, 21-16, with a Round of 16 berth at stake.

In the boys’ U15 singles division, Liam Kendrick Yuzon advanced to the second round after beating fellow Filipino Carlisle Delizo, 21-16, 21-13, in their Round of 64 clash. He will next take on top-seeded Malaysian Jaylon Chee.

Johann Borgador also moved on after edging Marc Lazarte, 21-15, 22-20, setting up a second-round meeting against Malaysia’s third-seeded Zhen Hao Yeoh.

Fans can watch select matches throughout the tournament, as well as all championship matches, live and free on PusoP.com and the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube platforms, bringing the country’s newest international badminton tournament to audiences nationwide.