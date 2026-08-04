PBBM, legendary Rafa Nadal send sweet messages to Alex Eala

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Following her historic triumph at the WTA 500 Mubadala D.C. Open, newly-WTA Tour champion Alex Eala was showered with sweet congratulatory messages, including one from her childhood idol, Rafael Nadal.

The 21-year-old Eala received a heartfelt message from the 22-time Grand Slam champion after capturing her first-ever WTA Tour singles title, becoming the first Filipino to achieve the feat on the professional tour.

“Congratulations,@AlexEala05! What an incredible week in Washington! A well-deserved [championship] for all the hard work,” Nadal wrote as Eala captured her maiden WTA 500 title at the expense of American Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

“Congratulations to [the Philippines] and to the entire [Rafa Nadal Academy] Team!” added Nadal, the founder of the Rafa Nadal Academy where Eala trained since 2018.

And yes, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also hailed the Filipina lefty for her massive achievement.

“Congratulations on yet another historic achievement. You continue to redefine what is possible for Philippine tennis and inspire countless young Filipinos to dream without limits,” he wrote.

“Kasama mo ang sambahayang Pilipino sa pagdiriwang ng panibagong tagumpay na ito. Mabuhay ka, Alex!” he added.

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao also heaped praises to the current world No. 20 after a successful rally in the second set against the 2019 champion Pegula.

“Down in the first round pero bumangon. Yan ang puso ng Pilipino! Congrats Alex Eala, our new champion!” Pacquiao wrote.

Eala hasn’t enough time for a well-deserved break as she returns in action right away to compete in the WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada.