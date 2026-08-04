Alas Girls in high spirits amid grueling trip to FIVB U17 worlds

SYDNEY — Excitement, not exhaustion, is building for Alas Pilipinas Girls as the long journey to the world championship continued.

Xyz Ellen Rayco and Princess Khaira Manzano of National University, Taj Arkhea Teves and Megan Yesha Hernandez of the University of Santo Tomas, Resty Jane Olaguir of Ateneo and the rest of the Philippine team remained in high spirits as they boarded their third flight of the trip on Tuesday, traveling from Sydney to Santiago for the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship in Chile.

Hernandez, who has been ably handling her off-court duties as skipper — gathering documents, picking up snacks and helping coaches keep the group organized — is eager to finally take the court in the tournament set August 6 to 16 in Santiago, San Felipe and Los Andes.

“Kahit sobra na yung pagod, mayroong kakalabasan na maganda. Kahit pagod na pagod, sulit pa rin yun kasi malaki naman po yung makukuha naming blessings,” Hernandez said.

“Mahaba yung byahe pero mas nabubuo yung team, mas nakakapag-bonding po,” she added.

The Philippines—supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and Asics—plays in in Pool B with top-ranked China, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia, and Venezuela.

Olaguir, who along with Hernandez helped Alas Pilipinas Girls place fifth in the Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship to earn this world championship berth, is determined to deliver for country, this team and her school.

“Excited about playing, and yung experience na makukuha and madadala namin for our team and schools,” Olaguir said. “Pagod kasi ang haba ng byahe, pero mas mataas pa rin po ang percentage ng excitement kasi may maga-gain kami dun.”

The young setter noted teammates feed off each other’s energy.

“Kasi po if like low-batt, or bored ka na, nakakausap mo yung teammates mo, nag-ga-gain yung connection namin.”

The Philippines rose to No. 25 in the world rankings after the scintillating run in Amman last November, highlighted by wins over Iran, Hong Kong and Japan.

“Gagawin namin ang best namin para maitaas po yung place natin sa FIVB world rankings,” she said.

Alas Pilipinas U17 also features Sharina Rhyza Lleses of King’s Montessori School, Cristina Madela Gale of Bacolod Tay Tung, and Caera Celis of St. John’s Institute Bacolod City, Jhenica Sadia of Ateneo, Nadeth Faye Herbon of Leyte National High School, Jello Andrea Mauricio of San Felipe Neri Catholic School, Alas Pilipinas Girls also boasts Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Irish May Mahinay and Frances Dianne Ramos of NU.

Pool A has host Chile, Czechia, Egypt, Thailand, Turkiye and the US.

World No. 2 Japan heads Pool C, which has Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Spain and Poland.

Third-ranked Italy banners Pool D with Korea, Algeria, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Chinese Taipei.