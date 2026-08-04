Blu Girls seek redemption in Asiad

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Turning heartbreak into glory.

That will be the mission of the Philippine women’s softball team when it vies in the Aichi-Nagoya 12th Asian Games in Japan this September.

Composed of players who finished fifth in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup in Lima, Peru last month, the RP Blu Girls, who had a heartbreaking loss in the bronze medal game last edition in Hangzhou, China, aim to reach greater heights this time.

The world No. 13 Philippines is set to hold its first-ever two-week camp in Japan to further boost its medal bid following its third straight fourth-place finish in the continental meet three years ago.

“Nakita namin ‘yong mga players na marami silang improvement na nakuha, lalo sa mga games namin na medyo tight lang at may times na dominant,” said Riza Bernardino during Tuesday’s PSA Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7sports app ArenaPlus.

“Nagbi-base po talaga kami sa performance nila and sa world cup where lahat po sila ay nag-perform. So, alam po namin na best of the best na po ‘yong na-pick namin,” she added.

According to Bernardino, the Filipina batters are bound for Japan on Aug. 21 where they will stay until the start of the Asian Games which fires off a month later.

For the perennial Southeast Asian Games champion, the teams to beat are still the seven-peat chasing Japan, China, and Chinese Taipei.

Leading the 17-women’s roster – composed of 12 locals and five Filipino-Americans – are skipper and third base Charlotte Sales, top pitcher and co-captain Royevel Palama, and returning player Cheska Altomonte. Ana Santiago is coaching the squad.

“This Asian Games talagang pinapangako namin sa mga sarili namin na ‘yong mga iyak namin, happy tears naman this time,” said Sales.