Centeno, Amit sail into Last 16 in Rome

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Defending champion Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit hurdled their respective opponents to barge into the knockout stage of the 2026 WPA Women’s 10-Ball World Championship in Rome, Italy on Monday, Aug. 3.

Centeno, who is seekimg to become the first back-to-back champion in tournament history, first dispatched Indonesia’s Silviana Lu, 4-0, 4-2, before clobbering season German Pia Filler, 4-2, 4-1, in the losers qualification to march into the Last 16 of the $200,000 event.

Amit, for her part, only needed to beat Argentina’s Soledad Ayala, 4-0, 4-2, to join Centeno into the next stage.

The latest feats arranged Centeno a Last 16 meeting with American Savannah Easton, while Amit clashes with Japan’s Yuki Hiraguchi.

Centeno and Amit both seek historic third world 10-ball titles, Amit also hoping to end a title drought after last winning it in 2013.

Meanwhile, Centeno and Amit teamed up at the Fujifilm Women’s Double Master Showdown also held coincidentally on the same venue, but lost in the quarterfinals to Hiraguchi and Chihiro Kawahara, 1-3, 3-2, 2-2, 3-2.