Cebu shocks Quezon; Gensan, Mindoro prevail

The Cebu Greats pulled off an 80-79 escape over the Quezon Huskers on Monday to close in on the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season pacesetters at the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology Gym.

Trailing, 68-77, Cebu scored 12, including the game-clinching layup by Simon Camacho in the last 46 seconds, and held Quezon to just two to notch their 16th win against 5 losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Cebu ranks fifth in the South division, behind Batangas City (13-3), Quezon Province (13-3), Binan (16-4) and Gensan (14-4), which tamed Quezon City in the nightcap. The top four after the eliminations will have the homecourt advantage in the quarterfinal playoffs.

Alfrancis Tamsi, a former Husker, tallied 25 points, spiked by seven triples, and 2 assists, to snare the SportsPlus best player honors.

“We worked hard for this,” said Tamsi. “After struggling in our home games, we made adjustments and our game improved.”

Other Greats who delivered were Mark Meneses, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, Wowie Escosio with 10 points and 5 rebounds, Ichie Altamirano, with 8 points and 4 rebounds, and Limuel Tampus with 8 points.

The Huskers had chances to salvage the game, but a passing error by Cyrus Tabi and an inbound miscue by Joshua Yerro proved costly.

Camacho has two charities in the last 2.2 seconds, and after missing the first, intentionally missed the second to kill the time.

The Huskers, who led as far as 43-29 and were in control for 33 minutes and 54 seconds, drew 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists from Cedric Manzano, 12 points from Joshua Yerro, and 9 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists from Chris Lalata.

Gensan trounces Quezon City

The Gensan Warriors rode on Anton Eusebio to tame the Quezon City Black Bulls, 88-72, in the nightcap.

The 6-foot-5 Eusebio, a former College of St. Benilde Blazer, posted 19 points, laced with three triples, 12 rebounds and 2 steals, while Joshua Fontanilla supported with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

They were supported by Hesed Gabo, the pioneer member of the 1,000-assist club who joined the 1,000-point club on Monday with 10 points, 10 assists and 3 rebounds, and RJ Minerva, with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Kobe Monje paced Quezon City with 11 points and 4 rebounds, Rey Publico, with 10 points and 3 rebounds, and Pat Buena with 10 points.

Mindoro trounces Bulacan

The Mindoro Tamaraws shot better from the field and controlled the boards to subdue the Bulacan Kuyas, 97-79, in the opener.

John Apacible shone with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists as Mindoro climbed to 10-9 and displaced Basilan Steel (10-11) at the seventh spot in the South division.

The 6-foot-4 Apacible, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle, was chosen the best player over Bambam Gamalinda, with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, and JC Recto, with 11 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Tamaraws converted half of their 74 field goal attempts and outrebounded the Kuyas, 46-36.

Bulacan tumbled to 5-15 despite Jeremy Cruz’s 29 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Kenneth Castillo’s 11 points plus 3 rebounds.

The tournament returns to the Ynares Center Montalban on Tuesday, featuring games between San Juan and Negros at 3 p.m., Zamboanga and Batangas at 5 p.m., and Sarangani and Rizal at 7 p.m.