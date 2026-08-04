Zacarias, Cosio topple rivals to march to Round of 32

National junior standout Ron Ezekiel Zacarias showcased his composure to advance to the men’s U19 singles Round of 32, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yu Lin, 21-15, 21-16, in the inaugural Philippine Junior International Series, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong.

Drawing from his international experience, the 18-year-old shuttler mounted an impressive comeback in the second game, erasing a 1-9 deficit before taking an 11-9 lead at the interval en route to securing his place in the next round of the tournament, which is backed by Yonex, Sunrise, Smart, Gameville Central Park, Cignal, mWell, MVP Sports Foundation, Maynilad, Jollibee, Milksha, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, PLDT, TELESCOOP, and Uratex.

“Sa tingin ko, ‘yung nangyari is noong first set, kinakapa ko muna ‘yung shots, siyempre, kailangang pasok muna lahat. Then, ‘yung sa second set, hindi rin ako nagdalawang-isip sa mga tira ko at pinasok ko lang din siya,” said the San Beda University freshman.

“Ako po kasi ‘yung player na ma-rally, more on quality shots, hindi ako ‘yung power player. So, nung second set, nag-overconfident ako na mag-power play style, which hindi ko naman play style. So, binalik ko lang ‘yung laro ko and ‘yun gumana naman,” Zacarias added.

A member of the Philippine junior national team, the Pasay City native welcomed the Philippine Badminton Association’s initiative of hosting a high-level international tournament on home soil. The event has attracted athletes from 30 countries and is supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee.

“Napakaimportante nito para sa mga young Filipino athletes na gustong makipag-compete sa iba’t ibang bansa. Kasi dito sa Pilipinas, limited lang ‘yung slots para makapaglaro ka sa ibang bansa, so para sa ‘kin it’s a good choice ng PSC at ng PBad na gawin na lang ‘yung competition dito sa Pilipinas,” Zacarias shared.

Zacarias will next face Malaysia’s Wei Sheng Wong, who defeated the Philippines’ Sean Andre Mindanao, 21-4, 21-15, with a berth in the Round of 16 at stake.

On the other side of the draw, Axl Cosio enjoyed a memorable international debut after defeating Maldives’ Mohamed Aydhin Anwar, 21-12, 21-15.

“Masaya po kasi hindi ko po ini-expect na mananalo po ako ngayon, kasi ang ini-expect ko lang po ay kukuha lang po ako ng experience. Hindi ko akalain na aabot ako sa Round of 32, kaya masaya po,” said the Imus, Cavite native, who also dominated fellow Filipino Faith Haiden Penaflor, 21-12, 21-12, in the qualifying round earlier in the day.

Cosio will take on another Malaysian, Liew Tian Hao, who posted a 21-16, 21-16 victory over the Philippines’ Wijel Albo, for a spot in the Round of 16.

In the boys’ U15 singles division, Liam Kendrick Yuzon defeated Carlisle Delizo, 21-16, 21-13, in an all-Filipino Round of 64 clash to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Malaysian Jaylon Chee.

Johann Borgador also advanced after edging Marc Lazarte, 21-15, 22-20, earning a showdown against Malaysia’s third-seeded Zhen Hao Yeoh in the next round.

Fans can catch select matches throughout the tournament, while all championship matches will be streamed live and free on PusoP.com, as well as on the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube platforms, bringing the country’s newest international badminton tournament to audiences nationwide.