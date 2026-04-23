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ICC: Duterte trial to proceed

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Former President Rodrigo Duterte (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed all charges against former president Rodrigo Duterte, paving the way for a full trial over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

In a 50-page ruling dated April 23, Pre-Trial Chamber I said there are “substantial grounds to believe” Duterte committed the crimes charged, thus committing the case to trial.

The Chamber explained that confirmation of charges means the case has met the threshold required to proceed, where guilt or innocence will be determined.

The allegations center on crimes against humanity, particularly murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against civilians.

Prosecutors argued Duterte played a central role in the campaign, both as Davao City mayor and later as president, and may be held liable under multiple modes of responsibility, including indirect co-perpetration, ordering, inducing, or aiding and abetting crimes.

The Chamber emphasized that the standard at this stage is not proof beyond reasonable doubt, but whether sufficient evidence exists to establish substantial grounds for trial.

It clarified that confirmation of charges does not constitute a finding of guilt but ensures only cases with adequate evidentiary basis proceed.

Duterte was arrested in March 2025 and transferred to The Hague, where he remains detained. He faces charges stemming from alleged killings between 2011 and 2019.

The trial, expected to be one of the ICC’s most closely watched proceedings involving a former head of state, follows hearings held in February 2026. (Argyll Geducos)

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