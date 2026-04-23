VP Sara dismisses bank account claims

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday, April 23, dismissed long-standing allegations linking her to supposed billions in undisclosed bank accounts, calling them recycled claims amplified by political forces.

In a statement, Duterte directly addressed accusations repeatedly raised by Antonio Trillanes IV, saying his narrative has remained unchanged for nearly a decade.

Duterte said that for nearly a decade, Trillanes “has been peddling the same incredible story about alleged billions in bank accounts,” stressing that no concrete evidence has surfaced to support the claims from 2016 to 2026.

“From 2016 to 2026, nothing in his narrative has changed,” Duterte said. “What has changed, however, is the machinery now backing him,” she added.

Duterte also criticized what she described as a coordinated effort involving key government institutions, alleging that political motivations are behind the renewed accusations.

She pointed to the role of the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), suggesting that recent developments appear timed to align with political attacks.

Duterte further questioned the silence of newly appointed AMLC officials, saying they have yet to clarify that no violations of anti-money laundering laws have been found.

Links allegations to post-Cabinet resignation

The Vice President emphasized that the wave of accusations and cases against her began only after she resigned from the Cabinet and refused to sign what she described as a national budget she “could not defend to the public.”

“Hindi rin maikakaila ang timing ng lahat ng ito,” she said. “Ang sunod-sunod na alegasyon at kaso laban sa akin ay nagsimula matapos akong umalis sa Gabinete, sa panahong tumanggi akong pumirma sa isang pambansang budget na hindi ko kayang ipagtanggol sa taumbayan,” she explained.

Duterte maintained that her public service record remains unblemished, asserting that all her assets have been properly declared in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

“Simple lang ang sagot ko sa lahat ng paninira. Malinis ang aking service record; hindi ako kailanman nagkaroon ng kaso sa paggamit ng pondo ng bayan,” she said.

“Lahat ng aking ari-arian at pera ay idineklara ko sa aking SALN… ang bawat sentimo ay mula sa lehitimong pinanggalingan at may kaukulang,” she added.

“Ang mga totoong magnanakaw, hindi sa bangko pinapasok ang pera—kundi sa maleta,” she stressed. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)