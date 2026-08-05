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Serena, Venus Williams reunite for Cincinnati Open doubles

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
FILE - Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams, of the United States, warm up before their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

MASON, Ohio (AP) — The Williams sisters are back on track to playing doubles tennis ahead of the U.S. Open.

Serena and Venus Williams are set to take part in the Cincinnati Open, which begins next week. Organizers announced Monday, Aug. 4, they had received a wild-card entry into the doubles field.

They last played a doubles match together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is their first time teaming up in the hard-court tune-up tournament in Mason, Ohio.

The Williams sisters received a wild-card entry to play doubles at Wimbledon, but an injury to Serena prevented that from happening. They have won 14 major titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles play.

Venus Williams, 46, is set to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open later this month in New York alongside Alexander Bublik. She and her younger sister playing at Cincinnati is the latest step in Serena’s comeback at age 44 after losing at Wimbledon in her first singles match in nearly four years.

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