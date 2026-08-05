No more turning back this time as Alex, Venus secure wildcard berth in Toronto

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala and Venus Williams will finally share the court again after being paired in the doubles of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada.

Tournament organizers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 5 (Philippine time) that the pair received a main draw wildcard, with their first-round match scheduled not earlier than 10 p.m. of Thursday, Aug. 6 (Friday, Aug. 7, Philippine time).

Eala and Williams will be facing Liudmila Samsonova and Miyu Kato.

This marks the second time Eala and Williams will be playing together after the two debuted in the Bad Homburg Open in Germany last June where they reached the quarterfinals without the benefit of a practice.

The two were expected to see action in the Mubadala DC Open last week, but Eala decided to withdraw to focus on her singles match.

The move paid off as Eala won the event – her biggest so far in a flouring career.

Williams paired up with Diana Shnaider instead where they finished in the quarters, while Eala eventually won the singles title — her first WTA Tour crown.

Aside from the doubles, Eala is also scheduled to play in the singles in Toronto where she will be up against her 2026 Australian Open tormentor Alycia Parks in the opening round.