Several Metro Manila cities suspend classes due to habagat

By Manila Bulletin Metro Team

Face-to-face classes in multiple cities in Metro Manila and several towns and cities in Cavite were suspended on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as the southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by Typhoon Maymay, continued to bring intermittent to heavy rains.

In Manila, authorities ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes from Kindergarten to Senior High School in both public and private schools starting at 12 noon, following the recommendation of the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MCDRRMD).

The MCDRRMD said rainfall was expected to continue throughout the afternoon with the same intensity as the previous day-light to moderate, at times heavy- with the usual on-and-off pattern associated with the habagat. Schools were directed to shift to Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM).

In Caloocan City, Malabon City, and Marikina City, face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools were suspended.

Navotas City also canceled in-person classes at all levels, including preschool to Senior High School, as well as Alternative Learning System (ALS) and daycare or Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) classes.

In Mandaluyong City, in-person classes from preschool to Grade 12, including ALS, were suspended in both public and private schools.

In Makati City, afternoon face-to-face classes from preschool to Senior High School in public schools were also suspended, while private schools were given discretion to decide whether to continue or cancel classes.

Quezon City suspended afternoon classes in public schools, covering Child Development Centers up to Grade 12 and ALS, with schools shifting to alternative learning modes.

Similarly, Valenzuela City, San Juan City, and Bacoor City canceled afternoon classes at all levels in both public and private schools.

Meanwhile, several areas in Cavite also suspended classes due to the same weather disturbance.

Suspension at all levels in both public and private schools was implemented in Tanza, Naic, Alfonso, Amadeo, Mendez, Maragondon, Ternate, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Silang, Trece Martires City, Dasmariñas City, General Trias City, and General Mariano Alvarez.

In Magallanes, classes from preschool to high school in both public and private schools were suspended, while Indang canceled classes in Child Development Centers, kindergarten, and elementary levels.

In Taguig, afternoon classes in public and private schools from kindergarten to senior high school, including Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) are suspended.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor weather conditions as the habagat, intensified by Typhoon Maymay, affects parts of Luzon, and advised the public to stay alert for further announcements.