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Cancer patient, 3 others hurt in ambulance-MPV crash in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
An MPV lies on its side as a police investigator inspects the scene after it collided with an ambulance at the corner of Malvar Street and Taft Avenue in Manila on August 5. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Diann Calucin

Four individuals, including a cancer patient, were injured when a multi‑purpose vehicle (MPV) overturned after colliding with an ambulance at the intersection of Taft Avenue and Malvar Street in Malate, Manila, around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5.

The Manila Police District reported that the crash involved a Toyota HiAce ambulance driven by Reynaldo Piñero Davila, 47, of Barangay Palangue 2, Naic, Cavite, and a Toyota Innova driven by Maximo Jr. Capuno Gabrial of Novaliches, Quezon City.

Initial investigation showed that the ambulance was traveling northbound along Taft Avenue en route to the Philippine General Hospital, while the MPV was heading eastbound along Malvar Street.

At the intersection, the front portion of the ambulance struck the right side of the MPV, causing it to overturn onto its left side and injuring its driver.

Three passengers of the ambulance—identified as Elena Cruto, Rosie Novero, and Lucy Tandog, all residents of Barangay Palangue 2 and 3 in Naic, Cavite—were also hurt. Police noted that one of them is a cancer patient.

The victims were immediately taken to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for treatment.

Authorities said both vehicles sustained damage, though the cost has yet to be determined. The incident is under investigation and is being treated as a case of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and property damage.

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