Thais push Pinoy booters on the verge of elimination

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine national men’s football team failed to capitalize on the euphoria sparked by Alex Eala’s historic victory in the United States earlier in the day after absorbing a heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Thailand in the 2026 ASEAN Championship (Hyundai Cup) at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac, on a rainy Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The wild chants of the small but highly-charged fans did help the Nationals in keeping pace with the Thais early on but the seven-time champions survived the challenges to notch their third straight win.

No thanks to Thai Waris Choolthong, the Nationals’ defeat – their second in three games – put their semis bid in peril.

The Thais, on the other hand, assured themselves of a semis berth with a 3-0 record in Group B. Malaysia and Myanmar are also in the hunt with similar 2-0 marks.

Choolthong emerged as the knight in shining armor for the Thais after finally finding the back of the net in the 84th minute.

With the defeat – coming after Eala triggered a nationwide celebration after winning the Mubadala DC Open at the expense of ultra-rich and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 – the Nationals need to beat the Malaysians on this Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium to revive their flickering semis bid.

The Carles Cuadrat-mentored PH crew started strong with Cole Mrowka and Daisuke Sato making decent attempts. Thailand also missed its chance when

Seksan Ratree’s attempt hit the bar.

The match turned into a nip-and-tuck affair, with Javier Mariona nearly giving the Philippines the breakthrough before his effort was denied.

The Nationals, led by Patrick Deyto, continued to press their attacks but they were foiled each time they made one.