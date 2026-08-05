Manila Council urged to act faster at 125

By Diann Calucin

Marking its 125th year on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Manila City Council faced renewed calls from city leaders to pass more responsive legislation and strengthen coordination with the executive branch to better serve residents.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Vice Mayor Chi Atienza led the anniversary rites, which highlighted both the council’s long history and the expectations placed on it moving forward.

The event opened with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Session Hall, followed by the unveiling of a civic heritage exhibit at Bulwagang Rodriguez.

The display featured legislative records, landmark ordinances, and archival photographs tracing the council’s role in shaping city governance.

Atienza emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the legislative and executive branches, saying closer coordination allows policies and programs to be implemented more efficiently and felt more directly by Manileños.

She also stressed the importance of building a lasting institutional legacy through meaningful legislation.

Domagoso, for his part, urged councilors to prioritize measures with long‑term impact, reminding them that their mandate ultimately lies with the public.

He noted that effective governance depends on alignment between the city council and the executive branch, particularly in addressing everyday concerns and basic services.

Beyond the formal program, city officials and employees joined an anniversary parade inside City Hall, while council offices hosted visitors and staff.

The celebration concluded with a boodle fight at the Session Hall Lounge.

While the milestone commemorated more than a century of lawmaking, officials acknowledged that the challenge remains in ensuring legislation keeps pace with the evolving needs of Manila’s residents.