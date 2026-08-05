UPWBT taps 5 more recruits for UAAP Season 90

Five more players have been added to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ pool, headlined by Fil-Am twins Heart and Hannah Lising, in hopes of turning their fortunes around in the UAAP.

They, however, must undergo one-year residency before being eligible for Season 90.

The 21-year-old sisters, both guards, made a splash in Los Angeles Mission College before deciding to move to the Philippines and be part of State U’s new era under coach Eric Altamirano.

Likewise serving residency are two more talents in Fil-Am Kristan Yumul, 5-6 at age 21, and Fil-Aussie Lecita Sherriffs, 5-10 at age 19.

Nigerian Okesola Victoria Olauluwa, 6-4 at age 18, is also just biding her time before linking up with compatriot Blessing Chuole Francis, with the UAAP now allowing two foreign student-athletes in the lineup.

“Siyempre, recruitment naman ang lifeblood of any program, and we’re just happy for the trust these players gave us, even as they wait for a year before being able to play,” said Altamirano. “What we can promise naman is all of them will be given the chance to prove themselves, kasi kailangan natin lahat sila.”

With Louna Ozar and Camille Nolasco showing the way alongside highly touted newcomers Kennan Ka, Ashley Loon, and Francis, UP is hoping for a return to the playoffs after finishing fifth and seventh in the last two years.