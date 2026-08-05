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Drunk suspect stabs taxi driver in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The 12-inch screwdriver used in the stabbing was recovered by police. (Photo courtesy of the Quezon City Police District)

By Trixee Rosel

A taxi driver was stabbed twice with a screwdriver by a drunk man after the vehicle accidentally grazed him along Gen. Luis Street in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches, Quezon City, on Monday afternoon, Aug. 3.

Police said the driver stopped to talk to the pedestrian, identified only as alias “Mar‑mar,” 45, after the minor contact.

However, when the driver rolled down his window, the suspect—reportedly under the influence of liquor—suddenly attacked, stabbing him twice in the left side of the chest with a screwdriver.

Personnel of the Quezon City Police District’s District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), who were conducting visibility patrols nearby, witnessed the assault and immediately arrested the suspect.

Police recovered a 12‑inch screwdriver believed to have been used in the attack.

The injured driver was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect is facing a frustrated homicide complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

 

 

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