Alex Eala starts ‘redemption tour’ in Toronto

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

In her first foray on the hard courts in Washington, D.C., Alex Eala produced a magical run to settle old scores against former tormentors – all legendary names on the WTA Tour.

She hopes to do the same in Toronto where her presence is highly anticipated by Filipinos at the National Bank Open starting Thursday, Aug. 6 (Philippine time).

First in Eala’s agenda is American Alycia Parks – the very same player who handed her a stinging 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Fresh off her breakthrough title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C. last Monday, Aug. 4, the Filipina tennis sensation is seeking to carry her hot form and to turn the tables on the American in their opening-round clash set no earlier than 8:10 a.m. (PH time).

It would be a busy day for Eala as she is also expected to return not earlier than 10 p.m. with tennis icon Venus Williams as they reunite in the doubles and clash with Liudmila Samsonova and Miyu Kato in the first round.

But much has changed since then, with both players having made significant strides in the rankings. Eala surged from No. 49 at the time to career-high No. 20 this week, while Parks has also improved, climbing from No. 99 to No. 71.

More than the revenge factor, Eala is more excited to play before an expected big crowd.

“I’ve been told that it’s going to be a full house (tomorrow). So, I’m really very excited to see and experience the atmosphere,” Eala said in a press briefing.

“It’s nice to see that the Filipino community is really showing up and they’re enjoying tennis and hopefully, it will help grow the sport as well. And in the end, give them something, a new experience and a joyful experience,” she added.

Eala has been drawn in the lower half of the draw, which geatures reigning Wimbledon champion and sixth seed Linda Noskova, No. 21 Marie Bouzkova, No. 12 Belinda Bencic, qualifier Sloane Stephens, and good friend No. 13 Iva Jovic, to name a few.