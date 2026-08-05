Remulla: Bato still at large

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday denied reports that Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa had already been arrested under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla stressed that no shortcut will be taken in handling the case once Dela Rosa is nabbed, clarifying that the senator has not yet been apprehended.

“As of 6 p.m. last night, there has been no arrest for Senator Bato. There has been a lot of speculation that he was arrested and whisked away to The Hague. That’s not true,” Remulla said.

He explained that proper legal procedures must be followed, including booking and court appearance in the Philippines before any transfer to the Netherlands.

Coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice also confirmed that no arrest has taken place.

Rumors of Dela Rosa’s arrest spread on social media after photos of a long‑range aircraft circulated, fueling speculation that he was already being flown abroad.

Remulla, however, dismissed the claims, saying the senator remains at large and was last monitored in Mindanao.

The DILG chief assured the public that if Dela Rosa is arrested, the government will be transparent and ensure all procedures are carried out according to the rule of law.