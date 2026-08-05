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Palace says Dela Rosa arrest rumors are ‘diversionary tactics’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Argyll Geducos

Malacañang warned Filipinos against believing unverified reports that Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has already been arrested, as it accused allies of Vice President Sara Duterte of using the issue to divert attention from allegations involving her confidential funds.

In a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro urged the public to scrutinize the source and motive behind reports circulating about Dela Rosa before accepting them as fact.

“Bago po ang ating mga kababayan maniwala sa mga usap-usapan, alamin natin yung source. Ano ang motibo ng mga nagpapakalat?” she said.

“Dito po natin hahanggaan ang nasa kilalang mainstream media na hindi biased dahil bago magbalita ay inaalam ang katotohanan,” she added.

The Palace Press Officer specifically questioned information being circulated by lawyer Jimmy Bondoc and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque about Dela Rosa, saying their claims lacked context.

“Mapapansin na walang laman at walang konteksto ang pinapakalat nina Atty. Bondoc at Roque about Sen. Bato,” Castro said.

She alleged that the timing was intended to draw attention away from the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Duterte, particularly allegations involving confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

 

 

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